Insider Selling: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Insider Sells $253,941.35 in Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) insider Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $253,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,603.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ganesh Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Ganesh Kumar sold 20,074 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $762,812.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Ganesh Kumar sold 15,768 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $566,228.88.

On Thursday, March 21st, Ganesh Kumar sold 9,697 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $352,970.80.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Ganesh Kumar sold 9,071 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $319,117.78.

NYSE OFG opened at $37.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $39.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

