Insider Selling: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) EVP Sells 4,753 Shares of Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $105,944.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,858.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sierra Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of BSRR stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $323.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $23.21.
Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on BSRR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSRR
About Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sierra Bancorp
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.