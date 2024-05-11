Insider Selling: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) EVP Sells 4,753 Shares of Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $105,944.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,858.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $323.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSRR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

