Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $157,007.50 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Simulations Plus stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $966.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.21 and a beta of 0.68. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after acquiring an additional 251,299 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,190,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Simulations Plus by 36.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 102,135 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 122,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

