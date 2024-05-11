Insider Selling: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Director Sells $336,994.45 in Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ZWS stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZWS. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

