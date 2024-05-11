Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Trading Down 11.1%

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 343,983,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 86,555,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Inspirit Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £503,200.00, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

About Inspirit Energy

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

