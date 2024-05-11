Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on June 30th

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Installed Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $12.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $233.65 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $103.50 and a 12-month high of $263.76. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on IBP shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,619 shares of company stock worth $1,606,732. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

