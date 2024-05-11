Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$250.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

IFC has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$247.30.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFC opened at C$228.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$188.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$237.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$223.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$213.53.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 14.526183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

See Also

