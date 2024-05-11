Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$264.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$245.00 to C$247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$247.30.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Intact Financial stock opened at C$228.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$223.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$213.53. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$188.22 and a one year high of C$237.25.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.526183 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Further Reading

