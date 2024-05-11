International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $93.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $98.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

