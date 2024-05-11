International Paper (NYSE:IP) Position Reduced by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 324,032 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in International Paper by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $331,402 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IP shares. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

