International Seaways, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.31 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $8.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.46. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $9.97 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

International Seaways Price Performance

INSW stock opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.73. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $62.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $53,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,927.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $196,992.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $53,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,927.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,618 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 173.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

