Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 350.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 98,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,302,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 389.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 386.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $38.76 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.27.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0861 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.