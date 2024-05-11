Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 4th

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Invesco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Invesco’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

