Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.76

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 19608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

