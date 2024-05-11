Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.76

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 19608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.
Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
