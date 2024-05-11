Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAN. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 89,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,177 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $74.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

