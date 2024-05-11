Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IONS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $698,137.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,393 shares of company stock valued at $440,127 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after buying an additional 2,856,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,288,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,399,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

