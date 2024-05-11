iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Short Interest Update

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Price Performance
ICOP stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.
iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Company Profile
