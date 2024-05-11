iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Short Interest Update

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Price Performance

ICOP stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.

Get iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF alerts:

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.