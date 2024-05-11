iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.84

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 19270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 74,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 147,750 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,181,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 142,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

