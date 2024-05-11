iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,348 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

SLV opened at $25.78 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

