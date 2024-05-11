Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Iterum Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRM

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.