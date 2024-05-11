Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $169.24 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.84 and a 200-day moving average of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.47%.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.