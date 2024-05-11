Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $81.52 and last traded at $81.18, with a volume of 92191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.41.

The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

