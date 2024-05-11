James F. Wirth Acquires 300 Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Wirth purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $400.81 per share, for a total transaction of $120,243.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,251,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,702,192.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

IHT stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 million, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

