Jason Janoff Sells 6,000 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

BFAM stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

