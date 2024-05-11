Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in April

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jericho Energy Ventures Price Performance

Jericho Energy Ventures stock opened at 0.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.14 and a 200-day moving average of 0.15. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 52 week low of 0.11 and a 52 week high of 0.32.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

