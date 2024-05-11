Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in April

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Jericho Energy Ventures Price Performance
Jericho Energy Ventures stock opened at 0.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.14 and a 200-day moving average of 0.15. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 52 week low of 0.11 and a 52 week high of 0.32.
