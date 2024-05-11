Jill D. Sharp Sells 3,346 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

