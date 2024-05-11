John Beevers Buys 100,000 Shares of Syrah Resources Limited (ASX:SYR) Stock

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX:SYR – Get Free Report) insider John Beevers bought 100,000 shares of Syrah Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,500.00 ($34,105.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67.

Syrah Resources Company Profile

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia, China, Europe, India, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. The company's flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

