John Merfyn Roberts Sells 1,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$91,760.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM opened at C$93.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$82.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.96. The company has a market cap of C$46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of C$59.36 and a 52-week high of C$94.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3972332 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 197.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.50.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

