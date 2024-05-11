John Merfyn Roberts Sells 1,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$91,760.00.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance
AEM opened at C$93.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$82.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.96. The company has a market cap of C$46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of C$59.36 and a 52-week high of C$94.36.
Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3972332 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on AEM
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agnico Eagle Mines
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.