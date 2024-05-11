JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Insider Sells $984,853.04 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ashley Bacon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of AMJ opened at $28.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.4227 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 432,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 126,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.3% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,497,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

