Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,893 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Kanzhun by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kanzhun Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BZ stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.66 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.28%. Analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Featured Stories

