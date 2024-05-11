KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 1,633.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KBC Group Stock Performance

Shares of KBCSY opened at $38.53 on Friday. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Increases Dividend

KBC Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.1215 dividend. This is a boost from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. KBC Group’s payout ratio is 15.37%.

(Get Free Report)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.