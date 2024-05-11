KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 1,633.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
KBC Group Stock Performance
Shares of KBCSY opened at $38.53 on Friday. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
KBC Group Increases Dividend
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KBC Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.