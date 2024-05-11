Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $195.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.25.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MTH opened at $180.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $109.23 and a 52-week high of $183.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,998 shares of company stock valued at $635,171. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.