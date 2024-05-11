Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Price Target to $32.00

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCN

Ocwen Financial Price Performance

NYSE OCN opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a market cap of $203.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 21.72 and a quick ratio of 21.72. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.