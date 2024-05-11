Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target to $6.00

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $15.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $240.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Offerpad Solutions stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) by 60,888.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Offerpad Solutions worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

