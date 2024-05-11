Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $85.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $75.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

