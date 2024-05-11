Kelly Bodnar Battles Sells 356 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total transaction of $97,867.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kelly Bodnar Battles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, February 13th, Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total transaction of $73,895.18.

Arista Networks Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE ANET opened at $314.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.42 and a 1-year high of $316.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.96 and a 200-day moving average of $251.85.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.