Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 4th

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Kelly Services has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Kelly Services Trading Up 5.4 %

KELYA stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $25.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

