Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 4th

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.
Kelly Services has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.
Kelly Services Trading Up 5.4 %
KELYA stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $25.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kelly Services news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.
