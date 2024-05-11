Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Update

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kemira Oyj Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KOYJF opened at $24.56 on Friday. Kemira Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24.

Get Kemira Oyj alerts:

About Kemira Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp and paper, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.