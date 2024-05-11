Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Update

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kemira Oyj Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of KOYJF opened at $24.56 on Friday. Kemira Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24.
About Kemira Oyj
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kemira Oyj
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.