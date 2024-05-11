Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.47

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and traded as low as $35.68. Kering shares last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 61,326 shares trading hands.

Kering Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Kering Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is a boost from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

About Kering

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

