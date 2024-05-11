Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Up 1,157.1% in April

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 1,157.1% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kerry Group Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $86.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $104.11.

Kerry Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.8779 per share. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

