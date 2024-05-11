Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.23

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and traded as low as $10.35. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 15,581 shares changing hands.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 179.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $812.54 million during the quarter.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.10. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.