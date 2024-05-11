Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 358,971 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 464,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,002.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 285,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.48.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

