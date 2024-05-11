Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.93

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 429583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

