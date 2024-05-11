Kingstone Companies (KINS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Kingstone Companies has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter.
Kingstone Companies Stock Performance
Shares of KINS stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.82.
About Kingstone Companies
Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.
