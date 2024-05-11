Kinross Gold Co. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

K has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.71.

K stock opened at C$10.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The firm has a market cap of C$12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.91 and a 1-year high of C$10.50.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total value of C$311,709.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20.10. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total transaction of C$311,709.00. Insiders have sold 173,621 shares of company stock worth $1,205,582 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

