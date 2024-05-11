Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 27,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.43.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $380.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $465.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.94. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.33 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.99%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,422. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

