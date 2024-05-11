Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.10

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 43771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KRO

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.94 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is -330.42%.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 111.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,117 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 64,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

