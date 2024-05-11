Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, an increase of 1,113.3% from the April 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Kuke Music Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of NYSE KUKE opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. Kuke Music has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $4.07.

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

