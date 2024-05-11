Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, an increase of 1,113.3% from the April 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Kuke Music Stock Down 13.4 %
Shares of NYSE KUKE opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. Kuke Music has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $4.07.
Kuke Music Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kuke Music
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.