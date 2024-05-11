Kurt Joseph Ekert Purchases 65,000 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,686.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Sabre Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of SABR opened at $2.85 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
