Kurt Joseph Ekert Purchases 65,000 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,686.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sabre Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SABR opened at $2.85 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Sabre by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 91,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

