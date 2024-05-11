Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS) Insider Brent Jones Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS – Get Free Report) insider Brent Jones purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$205,000.00 ($135,761.59).
Latin Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 12.85.
Latin Resources Company Profile
